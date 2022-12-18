Centric Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.