Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $304.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $669.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

