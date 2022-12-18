Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 31,452 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,843,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chewy Trading Up 3.6 %

CHWY opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Chewy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

