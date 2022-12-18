Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 31,452 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,843,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chewy Trading Up 3.6 %
CHWY opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
