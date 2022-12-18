Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $1,345,831.08 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,843,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,645,000 after buying an additional 89,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.