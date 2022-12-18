Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $1,345,831.08 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,843,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
