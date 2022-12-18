Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 434,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 137,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 281,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 368,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

