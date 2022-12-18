Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $6.19 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.