Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

