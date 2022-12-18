Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Shares of CI stock opened at $327.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

