Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

