Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $282,500.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steffan Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Confluent by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 154,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Confluent by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

