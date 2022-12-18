Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cowen were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWN. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cowen by 294.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cowen by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

