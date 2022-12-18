Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,301 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 94.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of C opened at $44.35 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.