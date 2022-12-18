Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 630 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.