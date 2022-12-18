Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

