Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50.

