Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $271,661,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

