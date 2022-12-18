Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

