Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,645 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $6,635,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $621.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.60. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.