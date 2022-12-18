Csenge Advisory Group Buys 4,981 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

