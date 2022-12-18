Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,910 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHB stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

