Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,437.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,253.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

