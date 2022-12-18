Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sempra were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $124.44 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

