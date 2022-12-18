Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The India Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $22.60.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The India Fund Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.