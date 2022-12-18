Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $975,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

