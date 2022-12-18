Csenge Advisory Group Has $286,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,486 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 213,618 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $39.81 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.