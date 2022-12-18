Csenge Advisory Group Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE:PDM opened at $8.88 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.51%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

