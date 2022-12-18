Csenge Advisory Group Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

