Csenge Advisory Group Has $308,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

