Csenge Advisory Group Has $338,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $22.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.