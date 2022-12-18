Csenge Advisory Group Has $342,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

MP stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.