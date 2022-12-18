Csenge Advisory Group Has $380,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

