Csenge Advisory Group Has $388,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.