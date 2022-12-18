Csenge Advisory Group Has $413,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

