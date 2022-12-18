Csenge Advisory Group Invests $343,000 in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 81,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 130,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $27.70 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.