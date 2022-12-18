Csenge Advisory Group Invests $350,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

VRTX stock opened at $304.80 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.35 and a 1-year high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

