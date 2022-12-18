Csenge Advisory Group Invests $358,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.18 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

