Csenge Advisory Group Invests $415,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.