Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

LH stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.12.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.