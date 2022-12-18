Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $345,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 145,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%.

