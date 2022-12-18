Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,439 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

