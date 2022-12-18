Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 178 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

