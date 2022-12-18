Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $26.48.

