Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 10,898 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123,149 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 519,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

HCCI stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

