Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 24,813 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $17.49 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.