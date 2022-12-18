Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $246.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

