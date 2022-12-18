Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $512.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

