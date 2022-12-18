Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $767,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,573 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.