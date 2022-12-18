Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

