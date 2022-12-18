Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,400 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,784,134 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

