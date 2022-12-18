Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,810 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $530,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 518,128 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

